Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron Resigns Amid Fraud Indictment

The Wildwood mayor, who had been the focus of state and federal investigations into health insurance fraud and tax evasion, quit suddenly, effective Thursday, Sept. 21, his office said in a press statement.

Less than a week after pleading guilty to federal tax evasion last March, Byron was indicted by a state grand jury — along with two other elected officials — in an alleged health insurance scam, Daily Voice reported.

Byron was sentenced to probation in August on the federal tax charge and faces a state indictment for allegations he submitted false records to qualify for health benefits.

Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons will assume his mayoral responsibilities immediately. His departments will report to the City Administrator until reassignment.

“It is with deep sadness — yet great hope — for the continued prosperity of Wildwood, that I resign as Mayor of the City of Wildwood, NJ," Byron said in a statement.

"I have held the honor and pleasure of serving my community as Commissioner for the past 12 years. During my tenure with the city, I have bee able to make improvements to public spaces and planned new projects."

There was no mention of the state or federal probes and indictments.

Byron's name remains on the ballot for the November election. He had filed for re-election last month.

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw was last month. Election officials in Cape May have already printed vote-by-mail ballots, which are set to go out Friday, Sept. 22.

"Though I may not be at City Hall, I am still available to help with issues and will be happy to continue to assist my hometown of Wildwood in any way possible," he closed Thursday's statement. "For now, I will focus on being the best dad and grandfather to my loving family."

