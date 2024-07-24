West Nile, EEE Detected In Eight Mosquito Groups In Cape May County

Seven mosquito collections tested positive for West Nile and EEE was detected in another during June and July, the Cape May County Department of Health said in a news release on Monday, July 22. No human cases of either virus have been reported.

The West Nile-positive mosquitoes were found in Cape May, Lower Township, Upper Township, and Woodbine. The mosquitoes with EEE were discovered in Lower.

The county's mosquito control department will continue testing and spraying in affected areas.

"Finding West Nile virus and EEE in our area is a reminder for people to take precautions when participating in outdoor activities, particularly during the early morning hours and the early evening hours," said county health officer Kevin Thomas. "Residents should wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and use mosquito repellent. People should also eliminate any standing water on their property that may serve as a habitat for mosquitoes and keep window screens in good repair."

The state Department of Health said eight human cases of West Nile were reported in New Jersey in 2023, including a Bergen County resident who died. Four cases in total were reported in Bergen County, three were in Middlesex County, and one was in Camden County.

Seven people experienced a neurological illness and six people were hospitalized.

