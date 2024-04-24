Keith Aubrey, 42, of Wildwood, was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, Apr. 18, the Wildwood Crest Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Jail records said Aubrey was charged for possession of child pornography on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. During that arrest, investigators found him with an SD card, and a warrant was obtained to search it.

The SD card was later discovered to have 1,650 items of child sexual abuse material and an arrest warrant was issued for Aubrey on the endangering charge. Wildwood officers found him under the boardwalk on Thursday, Apr. 18, and brought him to Wildwood Crest police headquarters.

Aubrey was held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

