Support Pours In After Sudden Death Of Devoted South Jersey Dad, Groundskeeper Michael Erb, 42

Michael Joseph Erb, of Villas, died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Tuesday, May 9, his obituary says.

Born in Philadelphia, Michael spent the last 25 years working as a groundskeeper and custodian for Lower Cape May Regional High School. He was known for his love of art, which motivated him to launch a family paint party business called Artist on the Rocks in North Cape May.

“He had such a passion for all collectibles, toys, nostalgia, memorabilia, the 80's era, anything Disney, and loved being a Duke's Boy,” his obituary says.

Above all, however, Michael embraced his role as a devoted dad to his two adoring children, Dette and Mikey.

“He prided himself on being an amazing father,” reads his memorial.

In addition to his children, Michael’s surviving family members include his loving wife, Bernadette; his mother, Joy Erb-Madden (James); his siblings, Erica Aber (Glenn), Marc Erb (Janice); his “brother by heart,” Paul Schreader (Brynn); several extended family members, as well as numerous cousins “who were more like siblings, and friends who became family,” his obituary says.

Meanwhile, nearly $6,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Michael’s children.

“As many of you may have heard Michael (Mikey) Erb passed away Tuesday May 9th unexpectedly,” reads the campaign. “Mikey leaves behind two wonderful children who have a whole lot of life left to live. Please consider donating anything you can to help his family in this difficult time.”

Donations were also being accepted via The Michael Erb Children's fund, c/o T.D. Bank, 340 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ, 08260, according to his obituary.

Tributes poured in on social media following Michael’s tragic passing as well:

“Mikey was adored by so many and a true example of someone who would give his shirt off his back for another,” reads a tribute from Eryn Smith. “His inner child was beautiful and he always had a smile, a hilarious joke and a hug you could get lost in.”

Michael’s memorial was held Monday, May 15 at Evoy Funeral Home in North Cape May.

“If you knew Mikey you knew he lived life to the fullest and would do anything for his family,” reads the fundraiser. “Thanks for your support.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Michael Erb Children’s Fund’ campaign on GoFundMe.

