Shot Girl: Kylie Kelce Thrills Fans At Sea Isle City Bar (Video)

The 31-year-old who is married to Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, was captured in a video jamming out behind the bar at The Ocean Drive last weekend.

Video captured by Franki Rudnesky was shared by wttwpodcast on Instagram.

The Kelces were in town for Mike's Seafood's annual Autism Benefit Polar Walk.

Fans loved seeing Kylie in the wild.

"She has nothing to prove and I am all over this!" one said. "She’s not all glammed up with labels everywhere just looking like her and being her ❤❤❤🙌🔥👏👏😍🔥🔥❤❤❤."

"@kykelce is a living legend!" another said. "The fact that she refused to wear Chiefs gear out of principle, even though she’d be sitting behind the most famous Chiefs fan in the world, will forever be legendary."

Kylie grew up in Narberth, PA and went to Cabrini University.

