SEEN HIM? Man, 33, Missing In Cape May County

Corey McFadden, 33, of Lower Township was reported missing by co-workers on Monday, May 1, after not showing up for work, police said.

The investigation has led police to believe he may have made his way to northern New Jersey.

However, it is unknown if he is still in the Cape May County area.

The photograph is from a recent contact with Corey and should reflect his current appearance, police said.

If anyone has contact with or information on the whereabouts of Corey McFadden, please call Lower Township Police at 609-886-2711

