ORIGINAL STORY: Lower Township police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy who went missing this week, authorities said.

Tyias Corliss was last seen on foot in area of East Tampa Avenue wearing black pants and grey sweatshirt, Lower Township police said.

If seen, please contact the Lower Township Police Department at (609) 886-2711.

