SEEN HER? Pet Turtle Goes Missing In North Wildwood

She went outside to lay eggs, and then she disappeared.

"When I turned my head, she was gone,'' Madie told Daily Voice.

He's offering a $500 reward for her return "no questions asked."

The freshwater yellow belly slider was lost on Thursday, April 28 at about 5 p.m., Madie said.

They live at 12th and Atlantic avenues.

He said he heard some teenagers nearby when the reptile went missing.

One of the boys was wearing a red hoodie, Madie said. They sounded like they were arguing, possibly about the turtle.

"I looked everywhere,'' he said, including asking the nearby school.

If you have seen her, call Madle at 609-846-3659.

