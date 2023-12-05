Sea Isle Man Had No Idea Who Bob Kelly Was When He Punched Him: Report

Patrick Iannone, however, said in court on Monday, Dec. 4 that he had no idea who Kelly was when he went to the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City already drunk on July 30, the Inquirer said.

Iannone pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and the prosecutor recommended probation, the outlet said.

While initial reports indicated it was all for a TikTok challenge, when his attorney asked Iannone, "There was no reason for you to do that, is that correct?"

He responded: "Yes."

Prosecutor Edward Shim also told the judge the state would recommend required alcohol and anger-management counseling and no contact with Kelly.

Click here for the full report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

