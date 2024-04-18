School Bus Carrying Students Bursts Into Flames On Garden State Parkway In Upper Township

Firefighters and EMS units were dispatched to mile marker 20.8 south in Upper Township around 2:30 where the bus had erupted in flames, according to Seaville Fire Rescue.

Heavy flames were shooting out of the bus when responders arrived, and all 10 students and the bus driver had already safely exited. The Marmora Fire Department was requested for extra water and manpower.

Crews operated for approximately two hours before returning to service and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshals office and the New Jersey State Police.

According to 6abc, the students attended the Intermediate School in the Ocean City School District, and were returning home to Sea Isle City.

