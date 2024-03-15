Rio Grande Man Shared Child Pornography Online: Prosecutors

Javish Roman, 21, of Rio Grande, was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 14, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. The investigation started after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said Roman used a third-party app to distribute pictures and videos of child sexual abuse. Police executed a search warrant on his South Second Avenue home and recovered evidence that will be analyzed.

Roman was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (distribution of child sexual abuse material) and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child sexual abuse material). He was held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Prosecutors said Roman faces five to 10 years in state prison for the second-degree charge and three to five years for the third-degree charge.

Sutherland also said this investigation is part of the county prosecutor's office's ongoing effort to prosecute people who exploit children or have child pornography. Anyone with information about child exploitation should report it by calling the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135 or filing anonymous tips online at cmcpo.tips and cmcsheriff.net.

You can also call the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

