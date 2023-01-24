Ocean City Beach Patrol Member Indicted For Sexual Assault: Prosecutor

A grand jury has indicted a former member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol for sexual assault, authorities said.

Jonathan C. Howell, 41, of Marmora, was indicted for aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, official misconduct and child endangerment, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland

In April 2021, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office was notified of a social media post that made numerous allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since that time, the Prosecutor's Office has conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations.

On June 2, 2022, Howell was charged by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Howell was indicted by a Cape May County Grand Jury.

Sutherland stated this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who may have additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips or the information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.

