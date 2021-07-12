Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice
Did You Lose Your Blue Bag? State Police Found This One On Garden State Parkway

Joe Gomez
NJ State Police Are Trying To Return This Bag To Its Owner, Wont State What It Has Inside
NJ State Police Are Trying To Return This Bag To Its Owner, Wont State What It Has Inside Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police found a blue bag with undisclosed contents on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County and are trying to return the items to the owner.

On Nov. 30, Galloway Station troopers on patrol located a blue bag with a zip closure on the northbound shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in the area of milepost 2.4.

The bag has the word CHEMICAL in white and a handwritten label that says “TACKLE STORE” on one side.

Anyone with information may contact the New Jersey State Police Galloway Station at 732-441-4500.

