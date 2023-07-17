PA Boater Killed In Wildwood Boating Accident 'Loved Life,' Family Says

Williams Haug, 34, of Ridley Township, was on a 17-foot vessel in Post Creek with four other people when an "incident" occurred on July 4, New Jersey State Police have said. His body was recovered from the creek the following day.

Foul play is not suspected but the accident remains under investigation, NJSP said.

On a GoFundMe set up to help his family handle end-of-life expenses, loved ones say they are "devastated" by the loss.

"Through all of his struggles, Billy loved life," wrote organizer and Haug's aunt, Lori Bonitatibus. "He cared for everyone he met and was always ready with a smile and a helping hand whenever his family or friends needed help."

The 34-year-old leaves behind two daughters, Keely and Kamryn, and their mother, Kristen, Bonitatibus said.

According to his obituary, Haug had a strong faith and regularly attended services at New Destiny Christian Center.

"The congregation welcomed Billy (and all of his friends) and he felt at home and was able to open his heart and his life to Jesus," Bonitatibus wrote.

Loved ones said he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, and riding motorcycles, and most recently worked at Lansdowne Motor Sport, per his obit.

