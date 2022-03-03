Lifelong Cape May Resident, Beloved Aunt Dies Unexpectedly, 38

Lifelong Jersey Shore resident and beloved aunt Tina Marie Salvesen died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 23. She was 38.

Born at the Cape May Court House, Salvesen graduated from the Cape May County Special Services School District, her obituary says.

She had worked at EasterSeals New Jersey since March 2021, according to her social media page.

Salvesen loved knitting, crocheting, and doing other arts and crafts, her memorial says.

She also had a passion for country music, watching wrestling on TV, and being an aunt to her loving nephew, David Tristan Collins.

In addition to her nephew, Salvesen leaves behind her mother, Natalie (Victor) Foschini; her father, Charles (Debbie) Salvesen; her grandmother, Barbara Salvesen; her siblings, Celine Salvesen, Eric Salvesen, and David Collins; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Salvesen’s memorial was flooded with condolences from the numerous people who loved her.

“I was so sad to hear of Tina’s passing,” Kristina Lashley writes.

“I have so many wonderful memories of Tina and I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to work for her and meet such an extraordinary woman.”

Salvesen’s funeral will be held at St. Brendan The Navigator Parish at St. Paul Church at 99th Street and Third Avenue in Stone Harbor on Saturday, March 5.

Click here to view the full memorial of Tina Marie Salvesen.

