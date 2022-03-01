WINNERS: 2 Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $1M, $100K

There were two lucky Powerball winners, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Monday, Feb. 28, drawing to win the $1 million second-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #8322, 330 W. Spruce Ave., North Wildwood in Cape May County.

In addition, one ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

That winning ticket was sold at Applegreen Edison, P.O. Box 388, Woodbridge in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Feb. 28, drawing were: 07, 21, 39, 47, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Power Play was 2X. Double Play Results

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Feb. 28, drawing were: 11, 16, 28, 44, and 51. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 16.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $73 million for the Wednesday, March 2, drawing.

