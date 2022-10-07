Wildwood Proposes Tripling Fines In Wake Of Deadly H2oi Car Rally

The City of Wildwood is considering tripling fines to discourage "unsanctioned events," like the recent H2oi car meetup that turned deadly, officials said.

“While the County Prosecutor’s Office conducts its assessment of local and state agencies coordination and response to the violent pop-up mob rally, the City is taking practical and fundamental steps to stop this event from ever occurring again,” said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.

Two people were killed and a third seriously injured during last month's H2oi rally in Wildwood. A driver from Pittsburgh was charged with manslaughter in the fatal crash.

The City has been reviewing the strategies taken by Ocean City, Maryland in stopping the H2oi event from taking place in their community and is writing similar ordinances related to reckless driving, modified vehicles not meeting street legal standards and the ability to tow vehicles on private parking lots.

Since the minimum and maximum fines for traffic violations are set by state statute, Wildwood will need state legislation to permit a triple penalty for unsanctioned rallies.

