NJ Pet Food Manufacturer With 'Grossly Insanitary Conditions' Halts Production, FDA Says

A New Jersey-based pet food manufacturer has stopped sales after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited the company for operating under "grossly insanitary conditions."

Bravo Packing, Inc., of Carney's Point, agreed to stop selling, manufacturing, and distributing raw pet food pending compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).

During inspections in 2019 and 2021, the FDA found evidence of significant food safety violations including grossly insanitary conditions and the failure to follow Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for animal food.

Multiple samples of finished raw pet food products collected during the inspections tested positive for Salmonella. Pet food that is contaminated with Salmonella can lead to illness in both the pets consuming the food, as well as humans, who handle the food and care for the pets. Some of these finished samples as well as environmental samples from the two inspections also tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

A warning letter to the facility was issued in 2020. In 2018, Bravo issued a recall of Performance Dog frozen food due to possible Salmonella contamination. A second recall was issued by Bravo in 2021.

The consent decree of permanent injunction entered by U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman between the FDA and Bravo Packing, Inc., along with the company’s owner and secretary, Joseph Merola, and its president, Amanda Lloyd, prohibits them from receiving, preparing, processing, packing, holding, labeling, and/or distributing pet food unless and until the company completes corrective actions.

The decree also allows the FDA to order a shutdown, recall, or other corrective action in the event of future violations and requires the defendants to pay the costs of inspections performed pursuant to the decree. Failure to abide by the agreement can also lead to civil or criminal penalties.

“The food we give our pets should be safe for them to eat and safe for people to handle,” said Steven Solomon, DVM, MPH, director of FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.

“The FDA has taken this action to protect public health because, despite multiple inspections, notifications of violations, and recalls, this firm continued to operate under insanitary conditions and produce pet food contaminated with harmful bacteria. We will not tolerate firms that put people or animals at risk and will take enforcement actions when needed.”

Consumers who think they or their pets may have been sickened by these products should seek the assistance of a health care professional and contact the FDA to report problems with this or any FDA-regulated product.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the complaint on behalf of the FDA.

