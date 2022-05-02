Contact Us
Motorist, 31, Veers Into Woods, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Oyster Road
Oyster Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 31-year-old driver was killed when his car veered into trees and burst into flames, authorities said.

On Sunday, May 1, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Middle Township police responded to the Burleigh section of Middle Township for a vehicle that had crashed near Shunpike and Oyster roads, police said.

Police found the vehicle had struck multiple trees, overturned and was now on fire, they said.

The driver was entrapped and unable to be removed from the vehicle. 

The driver, Jordan Lee, of Burleigh, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Middle Township Police Crash Unit. 

Assisting with the crash were Middle Township Emergency Medical Services and Cape May Court House Fire Department.       

