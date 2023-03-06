Kayakers Rescued By Firefighters In South Jersey

A pair of kayakers clung to one craft until they were rescued on Sunday, March 5, authorities said.

At about 10:45 a.m., Stone Harbor Fire Department was dispatched to assist North Wildwood Fire Department with a water rescue.

"Both victims were very lucky, as one of the kayaks had capsized, and both victims were clinging to the second kayak that was sinking," Stone Harbor Fire Department said on Facebook.

The pair was about a half mile out into the ocean off of Stone Harbor Point.

Marine 13 with Firefighter Josh Otton and Firefighter Thomas Hurden responded, the Fire Department said.

North Wildwood and Stone Harbor’s wave runners found and then rescued the victims, and returned them to the beach in Stone Harbor, the department said.

Both victims were transported by ATV 13 to ambulances from Stone Harbor and Wildwood Crest in the point parking lot. Avalon Fire Department, Wildwood Fire Department, and Atlanticcare paramedics assisted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.