iPhone 13 Thief Sought By NJ State Police

Seen them? NJ State Police seek the public's help identifying these men.
Seen them? NJ State Police seek the public's help identifying these men. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying two men who allegedly stole an iPhone from a store in Cape May County.

On Thursday, April 15 at approximately 6:50 p.m., two men entered the Verizon store in Upper Township, took an iPhone 13, and left the store without paying, State Police said.

The first suspect is described as a white male, of medium build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Troop "A" Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

