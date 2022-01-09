Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice
Cape May Daily Voice

Historic Jersey Shore Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Bought By Resorts Owner

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Artist's rendering of what the Ofeanview Motel will look like after renovations. Artist's rendering of what the Ofeanview Motel will look like after renovations.
Artist's rendering of what the Ofeanview Motel will look like after renovations. Photo Credit: Madison Resorts (Artist's Rendering)
The Oceanview Motel The Oceanview Motel
The Oceanview Motel Photo Credit: Oceanview Motel

A major resort owner has purchased an iconic motel in Cape May County that it plans to upgrade with $12 million of renovations.

Madison Resorts announced the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest for $10 million.

The owners said they aim to preserve the motel's history while upgrading the property and adding amenities.

The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.

After months of community lobbying to save the motel, Madison Resorts Founder Dan Alicea stepped in to save the property from being demolished. The motel has been closed since the fall of 2021. 

The tentative grand opening is set for Memorial Day weekend 2023.

When reopened, the property will be renamed Madison Resort Wildwood Crest.

