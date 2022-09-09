Fentanyl-Heroin Worth $750K Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County Drug Bust: Prosecutor

Fentanyl-laced heroin with a street value of $750,000 was seized as part of an investigation into drug deals in Cape May County, authorities said.

The probe culminated in the arrest of Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, of Maple Avenue in Wildwood, they said.

This investigation originated from an incident in May of 2021 in the City of Wildwood where multiple kilograms of drugs and approximately $65,000 cash was seized, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto.

During this investigation, it was determined that Pedro Rodriguez was the leader of a large-scale drug distribution network centered in various jurisdictions within Wildwood, Middle Township, Lower Township and Puerto Rico, they said.

On Sept. 8, with the assistance of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team and the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team a total of 10 search warrants were executed within Cape May County. These search warrants along with the original evidence seized resulted in approximately three kilograms of fentanyl/heroin and $115,000 cash being seized, they said. The approximate street value of the fentanyl/heroin is in excess of $750,000, they said.

Both men were charged with money laundering and numerous drug-dealing offenses.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrest warrants may be issued, Sutherland said.

The prosecutor urged anyone with information regarding this narcotics distribution investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously through the Prosecutor’s Office Tip System by visiting cmcpo.tips.

This information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597..

