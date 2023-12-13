Fair 46°

Mom Allegedly Decapitated By Son Was Financially Supporting Ocean City Grandkids, Campaign Says

A campaign has been launched by the grandchildren of a 74-year-old woman who police say was decapitated by her son in New Jersey.

Alexandria Surgent

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
More than $2,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the funeral of Alexandria Surgent, by her grandchildren, as of Wednesday, Dec. 13.

"Our grandmother was murdered by our uncle, Jeffery Surgent," Alexandria's grandson, Chase, writes. "She lived with us and helped us with our day-to-day lives. Without her, we can't afford rent or food and we cannot pay for her burial or cremation."

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, called 9-1-1 on Friday, Dec. 8, after police say he decapitated his mom on the  600 block of 6th Street in Ocean City. Arriving officers found him naked, laying on her headless body, as reported by Daily Voice.

Click here to donate to Alexandria Surgent's grandchildren.

