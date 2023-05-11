Mexican Restaurant Replacing Cape May BBQ Joint

Cazadores 2 will open its newest restaurant at 1516 Bayshore Road in Villas.

An opening date has not been decided, according to an employee.

This building used to be the former Wolves Away Char Pit. The barbecue joint closed in December 2022 when it said it was looking for a new location.

Cazadores also has spots in Somers Point and Perth Amboy.

In Somers Point, reviewers on Yelp rated it four stars out of five.

"Still a great place to get Mexican food as you can tell by my over 20 check-ins," one person wrote. "Only thing is it's getting crowded, but I don't mind that much."

He recommended guacamole as an appetizer.

"You're going to have to ask for plates and more chips."

It's known for tacos de bistec (steak) and burrito con carne al gusto,

