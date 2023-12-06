Man Arrested In Wildwood Stabbing: Police

Juan Vidal-Salinas of Wildwood was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, obstruction and weapons offenses in the attack, Wildwood police said.

Police responded at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 to a home on the 100 block of East Andrews Avenue.

Vidal-Salinas was found with a folding knife covered in blood, police said.

The 25-year-old victim had multiple wounds to his face, neck, head, and abdomen, police said. He was in stable condition at Atlantic City Medical Center.

Vidal-Salinas was being held at the Cape May County Jail.

