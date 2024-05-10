Michelle Stanton, 29, of Lower Township, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced her charges in a news release on Friday, May 10.

Lower Township police found Stanton's son Christian Carty unconscious at her home on Wilde Avenue in the Villas section of the township on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The baby boy was rushed to Cape Regional Medical Center and he was pronounced dead at the Middle Township hospital.

The county prosecutor's office and Lower police opened an investigation into Carty's death. Stanton was arrested on Thursday, May 9.

Stanton was released from the Cape May Regional Correctional Facility to await future court appearances. Prosecutors said she faces five to 10 years in prison if she's convicted.

Anyone with information about Carty's death should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. You can also file an anonymous tip on the Cape May County Sheriff's website.

You can also call the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.