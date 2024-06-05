Know Him? Jet Ski Operator Who Fled Marine Units In Lower Township Wanted, Njsp Says

New Jersey State Police Marine Units stopped the operator of an erratic blue Yamaha around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the bathing beach in Lower Township in Cape May County, the department said.

During the stop, the operator failed to provide his ID and vessel registration, returned to the shore, and then left on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 or 60 years old, with a large tattoo on his back and an additional tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Atlantic City Marine Services Station at (609) 441-3589. Anonymous tips are welcome.

