Kelce Chugs 5-Second Beer, Pours Shots For Good Cause At Sea Isle Bar

Like everyone else at the Jersey Shore, Jason Kelce was chugging beers —  but at least he was doing it for a good cause.

Jason Kelce with the shots. Photo Credit: Eagles Autism Foundation
Sam Barron

Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, hosted his third annual Jersey Shore fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation on Wednesday, June 28 at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, raising more than $380,000 for the charity.

Kelce, who was joined by his brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, won a beer-chugging contest, defeating a Philadelphia radio host by chugging a 30 oz. beer in 5.7 seconds.

As expected for anyone who chugs a 30 oz. beer in 5.7 seconds, Kelce had to do deal with some side effects, but he was able to keep it down to officially win.

The Kelce Brothers also served up hoagies, chips, drinks and krimpets from Wawa to members of the Sea Island Beach Patrol.

