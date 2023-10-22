'Hidden Gem:' Wildwood Crest Taco Shop Makes Yelp List Of 100 Best In America

Yelp has released its list of "Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023," and according to the rundown, one Wildwood Crest shop is a must-try.

Sun Dog on the Beach came in at No. 66.

According to its website, Sun Dog on the Beach is a "casual, beachfront restaurant" that incorporates local fish, meat, and produce, in an effort to support local business.

Sun Dog has a 4.8-star rating on Yelp, where one consumer calls the food "consistently delicious." Another called it a "hidden gem."

How did Yelp come up with the list?

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the website said. "If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location."

Click here for the full Yelp list.

