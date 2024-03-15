Heroin, Fentanyl Dealer Arrested In Wildwood: Prosecutors

Christian Ramos, 29, of Wildwood, was arrested on Friday, Mar. 15, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced in a news release. Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations helped police search Ramos, his vehicle, and several locations throughout Wildwood and Middle Township.

Officers seized about 1,000 bags of heroin and $5,450 in cash. Laboratory analysis determined that previously seized heroin tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine.

Ramos was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree money laundering, and fourth-degree distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Ramos was held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility. Prosecutors said he faces five to 10 years in state prison if convicted.

Anyone with information about drug activity should report it by calling the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135. You can also file anonymous tips online at cmcpo.tips and cmcsheriff.net.

You can also call the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

