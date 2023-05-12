Girl, 15, Reported Missing In West Cape May

Jania Alex, a black female, was last seen approximately 9 a.m. Friday May 12 on Pearl Avenue on foot, Lower Township police said.

She is 5-foot 3-inches tall.

She was wearing a pink t-shirt and black shorts, possibly barefoot.

She frequents libraries, parks, and coffee shops.

She was last known attempting to get a ride to Millville,

If anyone has contact with or information on the whereabouts of Jania Alex, please contact Lower Township Police at 609-886-2711.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.