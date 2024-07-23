Five Pets Killed In Fire That Destroyed Cape May County EMT Family's Home: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page said Courtney and Teddy Bohn's home caught fire on Monday, July 22. Teddy is a veteran who's the vice president of the Middle Township Ambulance Corps, while Courtney is a paramedic with the organization.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $6,400 from at least 83 donations as of Tuesday, July 23.

"They lost everything in this tragic house fire including their five pets," wrote Teddy's sister Rachael Stanton. "Thankfully the children and themselves were not home. We are asking for any help possible to get them back on their feet even if you can only share it."

The ambulance corps said firefighters from Erma, Green Creek, and Rio Grande responded to the home. United Uniforms in Rio Grande is also collecting clothing donations for the Bohns.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Courtney and Teddy Bohn.

