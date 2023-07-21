Ex-Ocean City Sergeant Gets 5 Years For Sexual Contact With A Child: Prosecutor

Tyrone Rolls, 52, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, was sentenced on Friday, July 21, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

Rolls also was ordered not to have any contact with the victim — who is now an adult — or the victim's family.

Rolls was charged on April 7, 2021, and then indicted on Nov. 16, 2021, as a result of an investigation conducted by detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, after it was reported Rolls had a sexual relationship with a female juvenile victim, the prosecutor said.

On March 2, Rolls pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, the prosecutor said.

Rolls also must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and forfeit any public employment, the prosecutor said.

