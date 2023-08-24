Overcast 75°

Crowds Gather To Watch 'Jersey Shore' Boys Film Commercial At Wildwood Wawa

They put on quite a show, don't they?

Vinny, Mike and Pauly film and episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
Vinny, Mike and Pauly film and episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." Photo Credit: mikethesituation Instagram
Cecilia Levine
The boys of MTV's "Jersey Shore" brought crowds to a Wildwood Wawa store as they filmed an upcoming commercial.

If you haven't heard, "Wawa has pizza!"

That's what Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D are heard exclaiming in multiple videos filmed at the W. Rio Grande Avenue store.

The videos were being shared to TikTok Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday morning, Aug 24.

"Just riding bikes through wildwood to find the boys from Jersey Shore filming a commercial at Wawa," Keirsten Kile captioned her video.

Looks like Vinny seized the opportunity for a little photo shoot of his own.

"goin to the store, let me know if you guys need anything ?" he captioned an Instagram post.

"yeah, can I get a pizza?" Wawa's corporate account commented.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m.

