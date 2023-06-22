Countless Facial Fractures Among Injuries Suffered By Cape May Woman Dragged, Struck By Cars

On May 19, 25-year-old Jacklyn Reinhart was dragged by a car across a parking lot after an argument. Moments later, a pickup truck ran over her. Both drivers fled, according to her family.

A concussion, four herniated discs, spinal and neck injuries, whiplash, fractured dental palette, fractured orbital bones, fractured maxilla, fractured jaw, numerous tooth problems, and a broken nose with gravel embedded under the skin are just some of the ailments that Jacklyn suffered.

Jacklyn has at least six surgeries planned and faces a myriad of physical problems not to mention the emotional toll from the hit-run incident, her mother wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"While she is both extremely lucky and thankful to be alive, the road to recovery will be long and painful. It will also be ridiculously expensive even with medical insurance," her mother wrote.

Additional details about the crash in Lower Township were not immediately available.

