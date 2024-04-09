PEOPLE magazine reported that Ford had a heart attack last week after performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row venue in Gilbert, AZ. He was taken to the ICU at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the 54-year-old musician said he's slowly on the road to recovery.

"Ford remains in the ICU, with his condition steadily improving in a positive direction," read a statement from Ford's team on Monday, Apr. 8. "At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers."

Ford, whose real name is Jason Farris Brown, first became well-known as a professional golfer on the Nationwide Tour. He then became a musician, releasing his debut album Ride Through the Country in 2008.

He wrote the song "Dirt Road Anthem" with Brantley Gilbert, which was later recorded by Jason Aldean in 2021 and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. He's also known for songs like "Back" with Jake Owen and "Drivin' Round Song" with Aldean.

Ford is scheduled to perform at the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, NJ, on Thursday, June 20. He also had concert dates in Woodford, VA (Thursday, Apr. 18), Farmington, PA (Saturday, June 1), Virginia Beach (Wednesday, July 31), and Stroudsburg, PA (Friday, Aug. 23).

Ford's representatives have not announced any cancelations for those shows as of Tuesday, Apr. 9.

