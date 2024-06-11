Cape May Court House Native Crowned Miss New Jersey 2024

Elizabeth Mendel of Cape May Court House won the competition at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 8. She qualified for the final competition after she was named Miss South Jersey.

The Middle Township High School graduate said she's "immensely grateful" to represent the Garden State.

"My passion, drive, commitment, and dedication throughout my time as a local titleholder has given me the tools to become the young woman I am today and now your state representative," Mendel posted on social media. "To the Class of 2024: Thank you for showing me so much support and love last night. Your friendships mean the absolute world to me and I would not be able to take on this year without all of you!"

Mendel also won the evening gown award during the first night's preliminary competition on Friday, June 7. As Miss New Jersey, she'll compete in the 2025 Miss America Competition.

Mendel is replacing Victoria Mozitis, a Northfield woman who was Miss New Jersey 2023 and will take part in the 2024 Miss America Competition on Saturday, June 15.

"Can't wait to see what this year brings for you!!!" Mozitis said in an Instagram comment. "We're going to MISS AMERICA!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mendel has been an advocate for eating disorder awareness and created an initiative called "IMAGE is Everywhere".

"Having personally experienced the struggles of an eating disorder, l understand the challenges of being knowledgeable about my illness yet unable to recover alone," she posted on the Miss South Jersey Instagram page. "The shame, inadequacy, and loneliness I felt during that time motivated me to use my platform as a title holder in the Miss America Opportunity to spread awareness about eating disorders to hundreds of individuals, young and old."

The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation said it provides scholarship assistance to young women. Miss New Jersey's role includes public appearances, community service, and advocating for a chosen initiative.

In a Facebook post, Middle Township High School said it will hold a celebratory parade at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. The route will go from the high school to elementary school No. 2 on Stone Harbor Boulevard, Route 9, and Pacific Avenue.

Two other Middle Township alumnae were recently named Miss New Jersey: Augostina Mallous in 2022 and Alyssa Sullivan in 2021.

