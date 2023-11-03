$268K Fast Play Lottery Ticket Sold At South Jersey Tavern

The winning ticket was sold at Firehouse Tavern, 3116 Park Blvd., Wildwood in Cape May County.
One lucky player purchased a Fast Play ticket for the $10 Sweater Weather winning $267,952 on Thursday, Nov. 2, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
