$268K Fast Play Lottery Ticket Sold At South Jersey Tavern

One lucky player purchased a Fast Play ticket for the $10 Sweater Weather winning $267,952 on Thursday, Nov. 2, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
Jon Craig
The winning ticket was sold at Firehouse Tavern, 3116 Park Blvd., Wildwood in Cape May County.

