Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Ex-BF: Camden Prosecutor

Shanika Gideon, of Camden, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Kyle Wilson of Mantua, according to announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

She also was charged with weapons offenses, MacAulay said.

On Wednesday, June 28, at 6:38 p.m., Camden County Police Department Officers were flagged down for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at South 8th Street and Morgan Street.

Police found the victim, later identified as Wilson. He was transported by officers to Cooper University Hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Gideon was taken into custody Monday, July 3 in Flemington by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden & Trenton Divisions.

She was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Vilmary Otero of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8573.

