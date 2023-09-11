Winners: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $100K

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn and played the Power Play option.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County ($100,000): Traino’s Wine Spirits, 2999 E. Evesham Rd. Ste. 2, Voorhees;

Ocean County ($100,000): Lang’s Liquors, 2401 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom; and,

A third player won $50,000 in Paterson, Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Sept. 9, drawing were: 11, 19, 29, 63, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 2X.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.