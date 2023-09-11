Overcast 75°

Winners: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $100K

Two New Jersey Powerball players won $100,000 in the Saturday, Sept. 9 drawing, state Lottery officials said.

Traino's Wine & Spirits Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn and played the Power Play option.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County ($100,000): Traino’s Wine Spirits, 2999 E. Evesham Rd. Ste. 2, Voorhees;

Ocean County ($100,000): Lang’s Liquors, 2401 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom; and,

A third player won $50,000 in Paterson, Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Sept. 9, drawing were: 11, 19, 29, 63, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 2X. 

