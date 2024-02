The third-prize ticket was sold by Northgate Deli & Grocery at 433 North 7th Street in Camden.

It matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, Feb. 17 drawing.

The winning numbers were: 6, 28, 59, 62, 69. The Powerball drawn was 21 with a Power Play of 3X.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.