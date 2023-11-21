Victim Jumps In His Own Car Before Teen Thief Crashes Outside Winslow Twp. Bagel Shop: Police

The victim had parked his car and left it running as he entered the Jersey Bagel convenience store on Sicklerville Road around 10:55 a.m., Winslow Township Police said.

The teen, of Winslow, then entered the car and was driving away when the victim exited the store, saw what was happening, and jumped into the car's passenger side while it was moving, according to police.

The pair allegedly became involved in a “struggle” that led to a collision with another vehicle on Sicklerville Road in front of the driveway for the business, police said.

Afterward, the vehicle continued rolling forward and struck a vehicle parked in the bagel store parking lot. The teen then exited the car and ran, prompting a response from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Voorhees Township Police Department.

The teen was subsequently found running in the Kenwood Condominium complex, where he was arrested after being identified by the victim and additional video evidence.

The teen was remanded to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center. No injuries were reported.

