Teenager Accused Of Critically Injuring Man In Camden County

On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Mount Ephraim police were dispatched to the parking lot of a business at 20 West Kings Highway, Mount Ephraim, for an unconscious male. Poliec found the victim, a 46-year-old man from Mount Ephraim, lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent head injury.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was punched in the head by a juvenile, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Collingswood, she said.

On Monday, March 25, the suspect was taken into custody in Cherry Hill by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division. The suspect was charged with one count of second-degree Aggravated Assault and lodged in the Camden County Youth Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Felix Abreu of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8414 or Detective Sergeant Kevin Sullivan of the Mount Ephraim Police Department at 856-931-2225. Tips may also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

