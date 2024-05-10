Tasha or ’Tash’ was an avid NY Giants fan who enjoyed listening to her slow jams or salsa music while she cooked, her obituary said.

Tash enjoyed shopping, traveling, bowling and eating seafood.

"She would light up a room with her infectious laugh or jokes consisting of words she made up," her obit said.

Tasha cherished time spent with her family, especially her four grandchildren.

"She will be remembered for always speaking the truth and being the one you could call on if you ever needed anything because you knew you could count on her," her obit said.

Funeral services were on Friday, May 10 in Pennsauken.

