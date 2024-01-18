Overcast 30°

Student Struck By Driver Who Ran School Bus Stop Sign, Warning Lights In Gloucester: Police

A 15-year-old girl from Gloucester Township was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road to a school bus, authorities said.

Scene of the crash

 Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD
The school bus

 Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD
Jon Craig
The student, from Camden County Technical School, was seriously injured by the driver who ignored the bus' extended stop bar and warning lights, according to Gloucester Township police.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, at about 6:30 a.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to the intersection of Hickstown Road and Heatherwood Drive for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. 

Police found the student who had crossed Hickstown Road to get on her school bus. EMS and Fire Department arrived and began treating the student who was seriously injured, police said. She was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden.

Preliminary investigation revealed the bus, which is a contracted school bus service, was completely stopped to pick up students, with its red warning lights and “STOP” bar lit and extended, police said.

The striking vehicle was traveling westbound on Hickstown Road, and did not stop for the bus warning systems, police said. The vehicle then struck the student as she crossed the street. The driver stopped at the scene. No other students were injured.

The driver's name had not been released.

The investigation is continuing.

Camden County Technical School officials were with the family and implementing crisis procedures.

Hickstown Road was shut down for approximately two and a half hours.

