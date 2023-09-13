Student Charged In Bomb Threat At South Jersey Middle School: Police

A student has been charged with making the false bomb threat, Gloucester Township police said.

Ann A. Mullen Middle School in Gloucester Township was evacuated at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 after a school resource officer was told there was a note in a bathroom about a bomb in the building, police said.

A search of the school on Sicklerville Road found no evidence of an explosive device and students resumed classes, police said.

A student suffered a minor medical emergency during the evacuation and was treated at the scene.

