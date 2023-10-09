Seen HER? Woman, 45, Reported Missing In Camden County

On Oct. 4, Claraibel Rodriguez was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said.

She was last seen on Oct. 1.

She is a Hispanic female described as being 4'-11" tall and 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

Rodriguez may be in the area of Camden City, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Claraibel Rodriguez's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIPGLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

