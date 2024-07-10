Seen Her? Teenager Goes Missing In Blackwood: Police

Alianna McCray was last seen on Monday evening, July 8, according to Gloucester Township police.

She is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes, burgundy hair, and a medium skin complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black crop-top, tan sweatpants, and was carrying a black tote bag.

She may be in the Cherry Hill or Mount Laurel areas, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Alianna McCray's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

