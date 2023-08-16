Seen HER? 15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In Camden

Serena Byrd has been reported missing from her residence on the 800 block of York Street in Camden.

She is described as 5’2”, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a white purse with a gold chain.

She is known to frequent the Centerville, Cramer Hill and Ablett Village sections of Camden.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.

